November 24, 2017, an hour ago

GODS OF SILENCE Premier "Demons" Music Video

Swiss melodic metal band, Gods Of Silence, have released a music video for the song "Demons", featured on the band’s debut album, out now via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. The video can be viewed below.

Neverland, includes 11 tracks and was produced, mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69). The album/cover artwork was made by Stan W Decker (Masterplan, Vanden Plas, Resurrection Kings, Stryper).

Tracklisting:

“Gods Of Silence (Intro)”
“Army Of Liars”
“Against The Wall”
“Neverland”
“Full Moon”
“The Phoenix”
“Demons”
“Wonderful Years”
“Alone”
“You Mean Nothing More To Me”
“All My Life”

“Demons” video:

“Neverland” video:

Gods Of Silence is:

Gilberto Meléndez - Vocals (Maxxwell, ex-Gonoreas)
Sammy Lasagni - Guitars (ex-Kirk, Godiva, Granit)
Bruno Berger - Keyboards (ex-Kirk, In Your Face)
Daniel Pfister - Bass (ex-Kirk)
Philipp Eichenberger - Drums (Legenda Aurea, ex-Kirk, ex-Pain)

