GODS OF SILENCE To Release Neverland Album In September

Swiss melodic metal band, Gods Of Silence, will release its debut album Neverland, on September 8th via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Neverland, includes 11 tracks and was produced, mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward (Unisonic, Pink Cream 69). The album/cover artwork was made by Stan W Decker (Masterplan, Vanden Plas, Resurrection Kings, Stryper).

Tracklisting:

“Gods Of Silence (Intro)”

“Army Of Liars”

“Against The Wall”

“Neverland”

“Full Moon”

“The Phoenix”

“Demons”

“Wonderful Years”

“Alone”

“You Mean Nothing More To Me”

“All My Life”

Gods Of Silence is:

Gilberto Meléndez – Vocals (Maxxwell, ex-Gonoreas)

Sammy Lasagni – Guitars (ex-Kirk, Godiva, Granit)

Bruno Berger – Keyboards (ex-Kirk, In Your Face)

Daniel Pfister – Bass (ex-Kirk)

Philipp Eichenberger – Drums (Legenda Aurea, ex-Kirk, PX-Pain)