GODSMACK And SHINEDOWN Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd.

These dates come as both multi-platinum groups are set to release new albums: Godsmack’s When Legends Rise (April 27th via BMG, details here) and Shinedown’s Attention Attention (May 4th via Atlantic Records, details here). Tickets are available to the general public starting Friday, March 23rd at LiveNation.com.

Select dates of the summer tour will also be part of the popular Live Nation Ticket To Rock program. The Ticket to Rock bundle offers fans a low-cost way to see many of their favourite rock artists live in their area all summer long.

“We really believe this could be a great moment in our band’s career and we plan on running on the road until at least fall of 2019,” Sully Erna of Godsmack says. “We love the guys in Shinedown and we all go way back. There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps and we feel that this tour is going to be a must see!” Adds the singer, songwriter and guitarist: “We’re preparing ourselves to be on the top of our game!”

“It’s all about impact, and making a statement,” says Brent Smith, Shinedown’s lead singer. “We are creating a show for the fans that is powerful, passionate, and sonically inspiring. The audience has given us a platform to be ourselves, and create something spectacular. That being said Shinedown, and Godsmack will most certainly NOT let them down. This will be the Rock & Roll event of the year. In other words “IT’S ABOUT TO GET HEAVY!!!”

The tour will feature two support acts handpicked by Godsmack and Shinedown. Like A Storm will open the first half of the tour with Red Sun Rising performing on the second half. New Zealanders Like A Storm, led by brothers Chris, Matt & Kent Brooks, with Zach Wood on drums, have become the most successful New Zealand rock band in US radio history. The band has just finished recording their new album Catacombs and a single is eminent. Akron, Ohio’s Red Sun Rising - Mike Protich [vocals/guitar], Ryan Williams [guitar], Dave McGarry [guitar/vocals], Ricky Miller [bass/vocals], and Pat Gerasia [drums] - broke onto the scene in 2012. Through tireless gigging, they built up an impressive local fan base.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show

(Shinedown photo - Jimmy Fontaine)