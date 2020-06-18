GODSMACK - Behind The Scenes Of "Unforgettable" Music Video

Godsmack recently released the video for their new single, "Unforgettable", from their latest smash album, When Legends Rise (BMG). The band have now released behind the scenes footage.

A message states: "This 6 minute documentary takes you behind the scenes to one of Godsmack’s proudest and most humbling #1 moments in their career. Watch as they guide more than 300 students to preserve the gift of music, and pass along the torch of rock n roll!"

Watch the new behind the scenes footage, as well as the official video, below: