GODSMACK Frontman SULLY ERNA Talks New Album - "It Explores A New Side Of The Band That We Haven't Touched Upon Yet"

Metal Express Radio correspondent Mick Burgess recently spoke with Godsmack frontman Sully Erna about the band's new album, When Legends Rise. An excerpt is available below.

On When Legends Rise:

Erna: "It`s something we`re extremely proud of. This album is more unique and explores a new side of Godsmack that we haven`t touched upon yet. We`re looking forward to trying to expand and grow the fanbase and take people along on the journey with us. I couldn`t be more excited."

On songwriting for the new album:

Erna: "I stepped out of the box with this one and I wanted to explore working with some other writers to create a new sound, something more unique. Those writers brought a different approach and their ideas of the direction they`d like to see Godsmack going in. It really helped me think differently about the writing process musically, melodically and lyrically. I worked with Erik Ron, who I`d originally hired to produce the album and Clint Lowery from Sevendust. There were a few people along the way who I really enjoyed spending time with and collaborating with."

On being the main songwriter:

Erna: "I`ve learned over the years that my strength lies in arrangement and producing. I have a pretty good head for melody and I can write music but my biggest strength is in production. I think I`m always going to have my hands on that as I like to define a vision and then execute it and if I can find talented people along the way to help me sonically to make it sound good then that`s great but I also think they rely on me to steer the ship and guide them to where that vision is going."

Check out the complete interview here.

Godsmack are streaming the title track of the multi-platinum band's new album, released on April 27th via BMG. Listen to the song below.

Twenty years since the release of their debut album and 20 million album sales later, Godsmack are an even stronger animal than before. The proof is in the grooves of When Legends Rise. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“When Legends Rise”

“Bulletproof”

“Unforgettable”

“Every Part Of Me”

“Take It To The Edge”

“Under Your Scars”

“Someday”

“Just One Time”

“Say My Name”

“Let It Out”

“Eye Of The Storm”

"When Legends Rise":

"Bulletproof" video:

Live dates:

April

28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

5 - Concord, NC - Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

July

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd. Tickets are available to the general public at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show