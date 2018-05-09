GODSMACK Land In Top 10 Of Billboard 200 Chart With When Legends Rise; iHeartRadio Live Broadcast Tonight

Godsmack has exploded onto the album charts with When Legends Rise (BMG), the band's seventh studio album and their first in four years. The 11-song collection, fuelled by the Top 5 rock song and video "Bulletproof" plus the title track "When Legends Rise", has entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (#8), with four #1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums.

In other news, iHeart Media presents iHeartRadio Live with Godsmack at the iHeartRadio Theater in New York City tonight (Wednesday, May 9th) at 9 PM (ET). The 60-minute live event will feature an exclusive Q&A and an intimate performance. The event will broadcast live to listeners nationwide on iHeartMedia's Rock radio stations and video stream on iHeartRadio's Official YouTube on Wednesday, May 9th at 9 PM, local time.

When Legends Rise tracklisting:

“When Legends Rise”

“Bulletproof”

“Unforgettable”

“Every Part Of Me”

“Take It To The Edge”

“Under Your Scars”

“Someday”

“Just One Time”

“Say My Name”

“Let It Out”

“Eye Of The Storm”

Live dates:

May

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

July

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd. Tickets are available to the general public at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show