GODSMACK Premiere "Bulletproof" Music Video / Short Film

Godsmack has premiered the official music video for "Bulletproof", the lead single from the multi-platinum band's upcoming When Legends Rise album, due out April 27th via BMG. Directed by filmmaker Troy Smith, the satirical clip documents the band's quest to make a new video. Watch below.

In the video, Godsmack's manager - played by actual manager, Paul Geary - suggests that it's time for the band to expand their fan base by working with new (and clueless) video directors, including one played by Sebastian Bach and another by Billy Ray Cyrus. After being pitched a host of awful ideas, Sully Erna decides to hire his cousin, Salvatore Pasquale from Sicily, Italy. Everything hilariously goes wrong at the shoot, climaxing with the set catching fire and, ultimately, the destruction of the video files.

Read a Q&A with Sully Erna and Salvatore Pasquale below.

Q: Who wrote the script?

Erna: "I wrote most of it and had some contributions from Troy Smith and Kenny Funk."

Pasquale: "This a scripta was a no good from beginning. I tella Selly, Why you no call me before. I could make a you something so stronga. But no, my cousin, he no like no help from a no one. So now looka what happen."

Q: Do they want it described as a mini-film or something else?

Erna: "Yes! It is a short film/music video."

Pasquale: "You no hear me when I speaka? This a no filma. This a something like...I don't a even know what it is."

Q: What was the inspiration to take this approach for the video?

Erna: "We just really enjoy having fun and laughing. Music is about entertainment just as much as it's about the art. And we want to share what we do with audiences of all ages. The band discussed having me direct this debut video, so I just ran with that concept and twisted it up. Comedy is nothing more than reality exaggerated. And anyone who doesn't enjoy a fun video like this, is simply taking life much too seriously."

Pasquale: "I no wanna do this approacha...Selly no nothing about making a filma. Next time-a you wanna make a something nice, you call-a Pasquale and he make a you best video eva! Molto Bene! I no need answer no more. Ciao!"

20 years since the release of their debut album and 20 million album sales later, Godsmack are an even stronger animal than before. The proof is in the grooves of When Legends Rise. The album is available for pre-order here with instant grat track, "Bulletproof".

Tracklisting:

“When Legends Rise”

“Bulletproof”

“Unforgettable”

“Every Part Of Me”

“Take It To The Edge”

“Under Your Scars”

“Someday”

“Just One Time”

“Say My Name”

“Let It Out”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Bulletproof”:

Live dates:

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

5 - Concord, NC - Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

July

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd. Tickets are available to the general public at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show