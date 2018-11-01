GODSMACK - Rescheduled European Tour Dates Announced

Godsmack were recently forced to postpone their European tour following the unexpected death of the son of guitarist Tony Rombola. The tour was set to kick off October 29th in Stockholm.

The band have since rescheduled the dates, stating: "As promised, our European Tour has been rescheduled to kick off in London on February 27 with special guests Like A Storm! We also added a second date recently at Live Music Hall in Cologne, Germany due to high demand!! If you haven't already, get your tickets ON SALE NOW at Godsmack.com!"

Tour dates:

February

27 - London, UK - O2 Forum

28 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

March

1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

4 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

7 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

8 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle Münche

10 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

11 - Amsterdam, Holland - The Melkweg

13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

17 - Oslo, Norway - Rockerfeller Music Hall

19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club

30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec

31 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane