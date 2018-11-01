GODSMACK - Rescheduled European Tour Dates Announced
November 1, 2018, 2 hours ago
Godsmack were recently forced to postpone their European tour following the unexpected death of the son of guitarist Tony Rombola. The tour was set to kick off October 29th in Stockholm.
The band have since rescheduled the dates, stating: "As promised, our European Tour has been rescheduled to kick off in London on February 27 with special guests Like A Storm! We also added a second date recently at Live Music Hall in Cologne, Germany due to high demand!! If you haven't already, get your tickets ON SALE NOW at Godsmack.com!"
Tour dates:
February
27 - London, UK - O2 Forum
28 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
March
1 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
4 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
6 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
7 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
8 - Munich, Germany - TonHalle Münche
10 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall
11 - Amsterdam, Holland - The Melkweg
13 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
17 - Oslo, Norway - Rockerfeller Music Hall
19 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - The Grey Hall
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks
24 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
26 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
30 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Armeec
31 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane