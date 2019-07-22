GODSMACK's "Under Your Scars" Tops Chart; Marks Career First For Band With Three #1 Singles From Same Album

Godsmack have achieved a career first by scoring three #1 singles from the same album. This week, "Under Your Scars", the third single from the band's When Legends Rise (BMG) album, has ascended to #1 on the Active Rock Chart. This marks the group's third #1 rock hit from their current album. "Under Your Scars" follows the album's two previous tracks that were #1 active rock hits: "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof", the latter of which was recently certified Gold in the US and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"What a proud moment to be able to announce that 'Under Your Scars' has officially gone #1 in the country!," says Sully Erna. "To have any song reach #1 is such an honor. But to have three in a row on one album is unreal. Feeling blessed!"

The newly released video for the song showcases Godsmack's electrifying live performances alongside heartfelt backstage exchanges with the group's fans over the years. Check out the video for "Under Your Scars" below:

To coincide with the release of "Under Your Scars", Sully Erna announced the creation of The Scars Foundation to support ongoing mental health struggles facing so many. For more information, please click here.

"I've realized that 'Under Your Scars' has become such an important song to me for so many reasons," Sully says. "It's the first time Godsmack has decided to put this kind of a ballad on an album - which was pretty ballsy for us. I'm so happy that the fans have embraced it in the way they have, because the meaning behind it is so much bigger than any of us. It also reminds me that taking all the credit without acknowledging the people or events that have touched our lives deeply enough to inspire songs like these would just be wrong.

"So humbly I will say, this song came to me shortly after I had spent some quality time with someone who I consider a dear friend, and have grown to admire and respect as one of the smartest and most talented artists today, Stefani Germanotta, who most of you may know as Lady Gaga. In the short amount of time we hung out, she made me realize that we all have these imperfections, these wounds that we carry (whether they're physical or emotional) that cut so deep they can cripple us.

"These feelings leave us vulnerable, or embarrassed, or even unworthy at times. And our human nature--when they're exposed--is to shut down, rather than embrace them and realize that not only can we overcome them, but we can also become an inspiration to inspire others to have a voice and find their inner strength to show their scars off loudly and proudly to the world. Our 'Scars' are nothing more than our battle wounds from life and they helped mold you into who you are today.

"All of this is what drove us to create 'The Scars Foundation,' our new non-profit organization battling everything from severe depression to addiction, bullying, suicide prevention and so on.

"Finding acceptance, that's what 'Under Your Scars' and what 'The Scars Foundation,' are about. We're all imperfect--that's what makes us perfect!"