GODSMACK Streaming New Song "When Legends Rise"

Godsmack are streaming “When Legends Rise”, the title track of the multi-platinum band's upcoming album, due out April 27th via BMG. Listen to the song below.

20 years since the release of their debut album and 20 million album sales later, Godsmack are an even stronger animal than before. The proof is in the grooves of When Legends Rise. The album is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“When Legends Rise”

“Bulletproof”

“Unforgettable”

“Every Part Of Me”

“Take It To The Edge”

“Under Your Scars”

“Someday”

“Just One Time”

“Say My Name”

“Let It Out”

“Eye Of The Storm”

"When Legends Rise":

"Bulletproof" video:

Live dates:

April

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome To Rockville

28 - Sunrise, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

5 - Concord, NC - Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

July

12 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA

This summer, rock fans across the country should prepare to be rocked hard when the Godsmack/Shinedown co-headlining summer tour hits more than 30 cities. Produced by Live Nation, the six-week outdoor amphitheater tour kicks off July 22nd and make stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and many more before wrapping September 2nd. Tickets are available to the general public at LiveNation.com.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre + &

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

25 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino * +

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre + &

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center + &

29 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena * +

31 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center +

August

2 - West Valley City, UY - USANA Amphitheatre + &

3 - Las Vegas, NV - Downtown Las Vegas Events Center +

4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre + &

6 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater + &

8 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater +

11 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + &

12 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion + &

14 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ^

15 - Biloxi, MS - Coast Coliseum ^

16 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amph ^

19 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ^ &

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

24 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre ^ &

25 - Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center ^ &

26 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^ &

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion ^ &

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater ^

31 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^ &

September

1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center ^ &

2 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^ &

+ - Like A Storm supporting

^ - Red Sun Rising supporting

& - Part of Ticket to Rock bundle

* - indicates a non-Live Nation show