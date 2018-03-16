GODTHRYMM Featuring MY DYING BRIDE / ANATHEMA Streaming A Grand Reclamation EP In Full

UK epic doom metal crew Godthrymm are streaming their A Grand Reclamation EP, out now on CD via Transcending Records, and on vinyl through Cosmic Key Creations. Listen below. Order the EP via the following links:

- CD

- Digital

- Vinyl

Godthrymm is a reconnection of old brothers with a shared musical past, to create crushing new apocalyptic metal that is a culmination of everything musical that has brought us to this present day. With Hamish Glencross (Vallenfyre, ex-My Dying Bride, ex-Solstice) on lead vocals and guitar, rejoined with old partners Chaz Netherwood (ex-Solstice) on guitar, and Shaun Taylor Steels (My Dying Bride, ex-Anathema, ex-Solstice) on drums. The lineup was completed by the addition of Rich Mumford of Malediction on bass. They have a long and celebrated history of writing and recording together, and have been channeling this dark magic again, but with the added dimension of the extra experience gained over the years. Musically, creating crushing, apocalyptic doom metal, with the influence of the epic and the melancholy found in their combined past musical outputs.

Tracklisting:

"A Grand Reclamation"

"Sacred Soil"

"The Pantheon"

"Forevermore"

EP stream:

Godthrymm is currently gearing up for a string of festivals and one-off shows in support of A Grand Reclamation. Those dates include a recently-announced appearance at Bloodstock Open Air. Confirmed live dates are as follows:

April

20 - Lantern Music Venue - Halifax, UK

May

12 - Manor Fest - Keighley UK

19 - Black Mass Club - Wakefield, UK

July

14 - In Flammen Festival - Germany

August

10 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire UK

Album lineup:

Hamish Glencross - vocals, guitar

Lee "Chaz" Netherwood - guitar

Rich Mumford - bass

Shaun "Winter" Taylor-Steels - drums