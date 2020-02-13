GODTHRYMM Featuring MY DYING BRIDE, ANATHEMA Vets Steaming Reflections Album Ahead Of Friday Release

UK doom metal trio Godthrymm - featuring vocalist/guitarist Hamish Glencross (ex-My Dying Bride, Vallenfyre, Solstice), drummer Shaun Taylor-Steels (ex-My Dying Bride, Anathema), and bassist Bob Crolla - will unleash their debut album, Reflections, tomorrow (Friday, February 14) via Profound Lore. Ahead of the official release, you can now listen to the entire album, below.

Godthrymm was forged in 2017 by Glencross and sees the respected UK metal luminary return to his doom metal roots, creating the music he was known to help forge with Solstice on the legendary New Dark Age album and especially with the heralded My Dying Bride from the 2000 - 2014 time period. Further adding to the Godthrymm pedigree is drummer Shaun Taylor-Steels who, after some lineup refining following the band's A Grand Reclamation debut EP, became the core of Godthrymm. In the months to follow, the pair recorded the colossal Reflections full-length. Upon its completion, Glencross and Taylor-Steels added bassist Bob Crolla to the fold making Godthrymm a true power trio of doom.

Recorded and mixed by Nathan Bailey and featuring artwork and design by Brian D'Agosta of Gostworks Art (Vallenfyre, War//Plague), with Reflections, Godthrymm has unleashed a mammoth slab of heavy, mournful, yet pounding traditional doom that harks back to the classic era of '90s UK doom/Peaceville Records. A massive step up from their debut EP, Reflections is the result of Glencross taking Godthrymm into darker, more melancholic, and towering realms. Through Glencross' soaring passionate vocals complimenting his powerful riffs along with Taylor-Steels' thunderous percussion giving the rhythm section that immense and glorious tone, Reflections is a testament to the glory days of the genre while simultaneously making its statement as a new force of modern day doom metal to behold.

Godthrymm's Reflections will be released on CD, 2LP, and digital formats. Pre-order links below:

Tracklisting:

“Monsters Lurk Herein”

“Among The Exalted”

“The Sea As My Grave”

“We Are The Dead”

“The Light Of You”

“The Grand Reclamation”

“Cursed Are The Many”

“Chasmic Sorrows”

(Photo - Frank Ralph)