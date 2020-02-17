GoFundMe Campaign Launched To Help Former SIN CITY SINNERS Frontman JOSHUA ALAN With Multiple Medical Complications

Karin Scott, the wife of Joshua Alan - who sang for Sin City Sinners and Ratt - has launched a GoFundMe Campaign on her husband's behalf.

She begins, "I am starting this GoFundMe for my husband Joshua's multiple medical complications and the need for him to get to the Mayo Clinic. This amount will be for his initial visits and testing that need to be performed in order to get this process started. His troubles started after being implanted with a defective hernia mesh for an inguinal hernia in 2009. He was told by his doctor that he would never ever have a problem again."

"Starting approximately 3 months after the mesh was placed, he started experiencing abdominal pain. After multiple ER visits, hospital admissions, 7 colonoscopies, 2 upper endoscopies, and scores of abdominal CT scans, and other various nuclear medicine studies, the doctors gave him various suspected causes. These included Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, celiac disease, just to name a few with no definitive diagnosis and no mention of the mesh. He dealt with the constant abdominal pain (equivalent to food poisoning) over the years which persistently grew worse."

To learn much more, and/or to donate - any amount is greatly appreciated - click here.