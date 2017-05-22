GOJIRA Announce Headline Tour Dates With PALLBEARER, ONI

Gojira have announced North American headline dates with special guests Pallbearer and Oni. The summer trek is set to get underway July 30th at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA. Presale tickets for the new headline shows will be available beginning Tuesday, May 23th at 10 AM local, with general onsale beginning Thursday, May 25th, 10 AM local for U.S. dates then Friday, May 26th at 10 AM local for Canadian dates. The announcement comes hot on the heels of Gojira joining Metallica as special guests on their WorldWired headlining tour (see attached itinerary).

Gojira’s Magma took the #1 spot on Billboard’s Hard Rock Albums chart upon debut last summer, making Gojira the first French band to hold the #1 spot on the chart in its nine year existence. The release of Magma marked the highest chart debuts of Gojira’s career landing them at #4 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart, #6 on Billboard’s Tastemaker Albums chart and Top 25 on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, Gojira earned career high chart positions around the globe including Top 10’s in France, Canada, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, and Norway with Top 15 debuts in Australia and Germany.

Tour dates:

May

31 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

July

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl*

30 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre **

August

1 – Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst **

2 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre **

4 – Phoenix, AZ – University Of Phoenix Stadium *

5 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues **

6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park *

8 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory **

9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field*

10 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ***

11 – Calgary, AB – Macewan Hall ***

12 – Saskatoon, SB – O’Brians ***

14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place *

16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium *

*with Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold

** with Oni and Pallbearer

***with Pallbearer