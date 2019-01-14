GOJIRA Announce Three US Dates Ahead Of Bonnaroo Festival Appearance; DEAFHEAVEN Confirmed As Special Guest
January 14, 2019, 33 minutes ago
French metallers Gojira have announced a string of US dates leading up to their performance at the 2019 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival, which takes place June 13th - 16th at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Special guests for the new dates is Deafheaven, with All Them Witches performing at the shows in Charlotte and Raleigh.
Dates:
June
11 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
13 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Tickets on sale this Friday, January 18th.