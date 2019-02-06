GOJIRA Announce UK Shows In June / July

French metal goliaths, Gojira, have today announced their return to the UK, for a string of headline shows in June/July. Special guests will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 AM, but are also available via O2's pre-sale now and Live Nation's pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM. Pick up tickets here.

Dates:

June

29 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

30 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

July

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

The band recently shared a video of their entire set at Poland's Pol'And'Rock Festival in August 2018. Watch below, and stay tuned for more Gojira news soon.