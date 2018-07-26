GOJIRA Drummer MARIO DUPLANTIER's Art Collection To Benefit Ocean Preservation; New Video Streaming

On August 2nd, Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier and art publisher SceneFour will unveil a collection of highly limited fine artwork built from rhythm. Titled Vers Le Cosmos, the collection, which is crafted from the new medium of rhythm-on-canvas took more than a year to complete.

One of the works in the collection, however, is earmarked for the ambitious work of the aquatic philanthropy The Ocean Clean Up, an organization that develops advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic.

Learn more details about the release and get early access to the artwork before the public when you sign up at theartofdrumsproject.com.