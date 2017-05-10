GOJIRA Featured On New Episode Of FreqsTV Prog Documentary Series Into The Machine; Video

Gojira are featured in the new episode of FreqsTV’s original prog documentary series, Into The Machine.

Brothers Joe and Mario Duplantier discuss their evolution as a band, the influence of Indian music on their songwriting and open up about how the loss of their mother is burned into the writing of latest album, Magma, and the accompanying world tour.

Gojira and Devin Townsend Project will support Opeth at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado tomorrow, May 11th. Watch a video trailer for the show below: