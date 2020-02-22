GOJIRA Frontman JOE DUPLANTIER On Working With Drummer MARIO DUPLANTIER - "There's Tension, But We're Brothers, And We're Also The Engine Of The Band (Video)

Resurrection Fest caught up with Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier and discussed the band's forthcoming album, as well as Duplantier's relationship with his brother Mario, the band's drummer.

On working with his brother in Gojira:

"We don't fistfight, we don't choke each other; we argue, there's tension, but we're brothers. And we're also the engine of the band because we write the songs, we put our vision out there. The other guys also participate, of course - we work together closely, especially live - but Mario and me, we have that tension, that friction that creates electricity and starts the engine.

The rest of the band, and even the crew, it's true that there's a family vibe going on. A family is people, you're a unit with people, and you didn't necessarily choose them. You were born into a family, and that's it. Unlike friends, it's very difficult to find a crew and to find a proper sound guy, tour manager, and when you have the right people, that's it, they're good at that and so, therefore, you don't choose them for their human qualities, you choose them for their abilities to do a job. But being together all the time, we've become like a family. It's true, there is a family vibe. When we go back on tour and we see all these bastards, they're gonna work with us and help us, we'd hug them and there is love, absolutely."

Duplantier recently unveiled his new Charvel signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 mahogany guitar, which features his latest signature DiMarzio Fortitude Bridge and PAF 36th anniversary neck pickups. Check out the demo video below.