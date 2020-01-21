GOJIRA Frontman JOE DUPLANTIER Unveils / Demos New Charvel Signature Guitar Featuring DiMarzio Fortitude Bridge Pickups

January 21, 2020, 2 minutes ago

news

Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier has unveiled his new Charvel signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 mahogany guitar, which features his latest signature DiMarzio Fortitude Bridge and PAF 36th anniversary neck pickups. Check out the demo video below.

In the clip below, Gojira performs at the Austin360 Amphitheater on Friday September 6, 2019 in Austin, Texas. The setlist was as follows:

"Toxic Garbage Island"
"Backbone"
"Stranded"
"Flying whales"
"Love"
"The Cell"
"Silvera" 
"The Gift Of Guilt"



