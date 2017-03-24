GOJIRA Live At Bloodstock Open Air 2016; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Posted

Gojira performed at the 2016 edition of the annual UK festival, Bloodstock Open Air, and pro-shot footage of the band’s performance is now available for streaming below.

Gojira’s setlist:

“Toxic Garbage Island”

“L'Enfant Sauvage”

“The Heaviest Matter Of The Universe”

“Silvera”

“Stranded”

“Flying Whales”

“Wisdom Comes”

“Backbone” (with Remembrance Outro)

“Terra Inc.”

“Only Pain”

“Oroborus”

Encore:

“Vacuity”

Gojira have announced a run of US headline dates which will see the group joined by Kyng (5/2 - 5/3), followed by dates with Deafheaven and Code Orange (5/16 - 5/18). For tickets and more information, head here.

Furthermore, Gojira were recently announced as support for Metallica on a string of North American dates. Gojira are set to join Metallica’s WorldWired Tour along with Avenged Sevenfold on July 29th at Los Angeles, CA’s Rose Bowl and continue on the road with them through August 16th.

This coming spring Gojira are set to embark on a string of US dates with Opeth which will kick-off May 4th at Nashville, Tennessee’s War Memorial Auditorium and will also see Gojira performing festival sets at Monster Energy’s Carolina Rebellion (May 5th) and Rock On The Range (May 19th-21st). The tour will also include a stop at Morrison, Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 11th.

Find Gojira’s live itinerary at this location.