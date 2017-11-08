GOJIRA Perform “Silvera” At Hellfest 2016; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Professionally-filmed video of Gojira performing the Magma album track, “Silvera”, at the 2016 edition of France’s Hellfest can be seen below:

In a recent interview with 90.3 WMSC-FM’s The Metal Teddy Bear Experience, Gojira’s Joe Duplantier tells Chris Annunziata that the band are still planning on releasing an EP in support of anti-whaling organization, Sea Shepherd.

Says Joe: “So, we released one song (“Of Blood And Salt”) that... the goal of that whole operation was to put the spotlight on Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, which I think is important as an artist to put the spotlight on something more important than just being your band and promoting your band always. There are other things to promote and Sea Shepherd Conservation Society are doing an amazing job at protecting the oceans. They're trying their best to save the few whales left alive. There's a few tunas, I think they're still alive in the ocean. Stop eating that please, right now.

“We like to talk about them and somehow, mission accomplished because we brought a lot of people to their cause and brought more attention to them. They told us that too, ‘We noticed we have more metal heads now subscribing and sending money’. They work only with individual donations. No corporations or anything like that. So we like also the way they do things in their etiquette.

“We recorded four songs, one was released with Devin Townsend and Fredrik Thordendal from Meshuggah. The song is called "Of Blood And Salt" and it was released in 2011. There are three other songs that were on a hard drive that crashed at the time and it was a huge pain in the butt to retract all of this. But it was done two years later. We were such on a roll with the band and we were doing an album and going on tour, that it was difficult to go back to that. But right now as we speak, I have an engineer in my studio putting all this all back together and were trying to make this happen finally. I don't want to make a statement, ‘This is the release date’, because I learned my lesson. I'll talk about it when it is ready but I'm still working on it.”

Listen to the full interview below: