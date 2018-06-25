GOJIRA Performs "Global Warming" Live At Silver Cord Studio; Video

"A few weeks ago, we played 'Global Warming' together for the first time since the recording of From Mars To Sirius (2004)," says French metallers Gojira. "We never played it live before, as it is a challenging one to play, and place in a set list. It’s emotionally heavy, and would almost “hurt” the rest of the songs in a way. We just really wanted to do this on camera for our fans.

"Global warming is a reality and a relevant topic, we feel it’s good to be reminded of one of the most important challenges of our time: How to grow as a species without being a parasite to our planet, the only home we have. “We will see our children growing” is a mantra for future generations, and in a figurative way we hope the children in all of us will grow, evolve, and take action for a more compassionate and meaningful world."

"Global Warming", recorded at Silver Cord Studio NY, April 2018

Engineered and mixed by Johann Meyer

Filmed by Anne Deguehegny and Bunny

Edited by Anne Deguehegny and Mario Duplantier

Tomorrow Gojira will kick off a run of international tour dates and festival performances which begins with two shows in their hometown of Biarritz, France at the Atabal (6/27, 6/28) and continues through early August. For tickets and more information on the upcoming tour, visit Gojira-Music.com.