GOJIRA Release Europe Recap Video

“This summer has been nothing short of spectacular for us,” says Gojira. “It was an absolute honour playing for all of you. Thank you to all of the incredible festivals and all of the fans who attended our sold out club shows. We love all of you, and will be back to do it all over again ASAP.”

Gojira have announced North American headline dates with special guests Pallbearer and Oni. The summer trek is set to get underway July 30th at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, CA.

Tour dates:

July

29 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl*

30 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre **

August

1 Santa Cruz, CA Catalyst **

2 Ventura, CA Ventura Theatre **

4 Phoenix, AZ University Of Phoenix Stadium *

5 Anaheim, CA House Of Blues **

6 San Diego, CA Petco Park *

8 Boise, ID Knitting Factory **

9 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field*

10 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory ***

11 Calgary, AB Macewan Hall ***

12 Saskatoon, SB O’Brians ***

14 Vancouver, BC BC Place *

16 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium *

*with Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold

** with Oni and Pallbearer

***with Pallbearer