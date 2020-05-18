GOJIRA To Stream Live At Red Rocks Performance For The First Ever On May 20

For the first time ever, twice Grammy®-nominated band Gojira will host an official stream of their previously unreleased Live At Red Rocks concert on May 20, 2020. The show broadcasts exclusively from the band’s official site for 24 hours only, beginning at 9 PM BST (4 PM EST) May 20 until 9 PM BST (4 PM EST) May 21.

The never-before-seen film chronicles the band’s headline performance at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, USA. In the midst of their MAGMA World Tour, the quartet shook the mountains with an unforgettable set on May 11, 2017. To commemorate the evening, they professionally shot the show - finally revealing it now.

Additionally, Gojira will launch limited-edition Live At Red Rocks merchandise including a special edition t-shirt and poster which will be available for purchase during the stream.

Gojira are currently finishing up work on their highly anticipated follow-up to MAGMA, which earned the band two GRAMMY nominations - ‘Best Metal Performance’ and ‘Best Rock Album.’ Upon release, MAGMA took the #1 spot on Billboard’s ‘Hard Rock Albums’ chart, making Gojira the first French band ever to hold the #1 spot on the chart.