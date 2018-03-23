GOJIRA - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star Lullaby Versions Available; "Stranded" Streaming
March 23, 2018, 32 minutes ago
Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Gojira. The track "Stranded" is available for streaming below.
The album is available via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon (widget below).
Tracklisting:
"The Gift Of Guilt"
"Born In Winter"
"Le'Enfant Sauvage"
"Oroborus"
"The Shooting Star"
"Silvera"
"Flying Whales"
"Stranded"
