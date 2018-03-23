GOJIRA - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star Lullaby Versions Available; "Stranded" Streaming

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Gojira. The track "Stranded" is available for streaming below.

The album is available via iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon (widget below).

Tracklisting:

"The Gift Of Guilt"

"Born In Winter"

"Le'Enfant Sauvage"

"Oroborus"

"The Shooting Star"

"Silvera"

"Flying Whales"

"Stranded"

"Stranded":