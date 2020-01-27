GOMORRA Feat. DESTRUCTION Guitarist DAMIR ESKIC - New Album Divine Judgement Due In April, First Video Streaming Now

Switzerland's Gomorra will stir up the heavy metal scene with their debut album Divine Judgement, a furious and relentless beast to be unleashed April 10th on Noble Demon Records.

With fast and groovy riffs of pure perfection, Gomorra showcase an impressive balancing act of heavy, power and thrash metal. No surprise, since the lineup consists of experienced and virtuoso thoroughbred musicians like Damir Eskic of German thrash metal legends Destruction. Check out their new video, for the song "Gomorra":

For further details, visit Gomorra on Facebook.