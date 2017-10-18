GONE IS GONE Featuring MASTODON, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, AT THE DRIVE-IN Members Announce Black Friday Record Store Day 7”; Includes Two Unreleased Songs

On Record Store Day’s Black Friday, November 24th, Gone Is Gone (featuring Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, At The Drive-In’s Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen and guitarist-keyboardist Mike Zarin) will release a new red vinyl 7” single featuring two unreleased tracks - “Phantom Limb” and “Starlight” (Acoustic).

For participating stores, fans can go to Recordstoreday.com.

Gone Is Gone recently released “Echolocation”, the grotesquely fun and bizarre companion video for their debut album’s title track. Watch below:

Echolocation (Rise Records/Black Dune Records), Gone Is Gone’s much-buzzed-about debut album, entered Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart at #3. Echolocation was produced by the band and mixed by Ken Andrews (Beck, A Perfect Circle).

Tracklisting:

“Sentient”

“Gift”

“Resurge”

“Dublin”

“Ornament”

“Pawns”

“Colourfade”

“Roads”

“Slow Awakening”

“Fast Awakening”

“Resolve”

“Echolocation”

“Gift” video:

“Sentient” lyric video:

(Photo - Lindsey Byrnes)