GOOD TIGER Release We Will All Be Gone Album; Full Stream Available
February 9, 2018, 4 hours ago
Good Tiger have released their sophomore full-length, We Will All Be Gone, via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. The album is available for streaming below. Order the album here in various formats.
Tracklisting:
“The Devil Thinks I'm Sinking”
“Float On”
“Such A Kind Stranger”
“Blueshift”
“Salt Of The Earth”
“Grip Shoes”
“Just Shy”
“Nineteen Grams”
“Cherry Lemon”
“I'll Finish This Book Later”
Album stream:
“Salt Of The Earth” video: