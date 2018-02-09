GOOD TIGER Release We Will All Be Gone Album; Full Stream Available

Good Tiger have released their sophomore full-length, We Will All Be Gone, via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. The album is available for streaming below. Order the album here in various formats.

Tracklisting:

“The Devil Thinks I'm Sinking”

“Float On”

“Such A Kind Stranger”

“Blueshift”

“Salt Of The Earth”

“Grip Shoes”

“Just Shy”

“Nineteen Grams”

“Cherry Lemon”

“I'll Finish This Book Later”

Album stream:

“Salt Of The Earth” video: