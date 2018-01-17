GOOD TIGER Reveal "Salt Of The Earth" Video

On February 9th, Good Tiger will release their sophomore full-length, We Will All Be Gone, via Blacklight Media/Metal Blade Records. A new video for "Salt Of The Earth" is streaming below.

On the new video, guitarist Dez Nagle shares: "The video for 'Salt Of The Earth' was filmed during our last US tour, showing a small insight into our lives on the road. The song is a lot of fun to play live and we look forward to playing it on every continent we can in 2018."

With music instantly accessed at the touch of a button, it seems that the urge to pigeonhole bands as quickly and neatly as possible has been driven to ever more extremes in recent years. Good Tiger, however, forge their own path. Blending their influences in a manner that defies lazy classification sets them apart from their contemporaries, imbuing everything they do with a distinctive sound and feel, and with We Will All Be Gone, Good Tigerhave dramatically built upon their stunning debut, 2015's A Head Full Of Moonlight. Comprised of guitarists Derya "Dez" Nagle and Joaquin Ardiles, bassist Morgan Sinclair, drummer Alex Rudinger and vocalist Elliot Coleman, Good Tiger has raised the stakes across the board - every track on We Will All Be Gone has a definitive character of its own, and none stay in a single gear, all of them dynamic and textured as they evoke various tones and moods.

Tracking at Middle Farm Studios in southwest England, the band also recruited producer Forrester Savell (Karnivool/Dead Letter Circus), and engineer/mixer Adam "Nolly" Getgood (Periphery/Animals As Leaders). "We worked with Nolly on the last album, we had a great working relationship, and wanted to explore that further in a more developed situation," Dez explains. "Forrester has made some of our favorite albums, and is someone we could trust steering the ship. Having self-produced for so long it can be at times quite difficult to let go, so it was important we found people we could fully entrust to help create the album we wanted to make."

Tracklisting:

“The Devil Thinks I'm Sinking”

“Float On”

“Such A Kind Stranger”

“Blueshift”

“Salt Of The Earth”

“Grip Shoes”

“Just Shy”

“Nineteen Grams”

“Cherry Lemon”

“I'll Finish This Book Later”

“Salt Of The Earth” video:

“Blueshift”:

“The Devil Thinks I’m Sinking”:

The album is available for preorder in the following formats:

- Digipak CD

- 180g Black Vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- Flesh Pink Clear Vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- Opaque Pale Pink Vinyl (USA exclusive - limited to 500 copies)