GORDON LIGHTFOOT Says His Strangest Celebrity Encounter Was Meeting OZZY OSBOURNE - "I Was Overwhelmed By His Show"

In a new interview with Exclaim.ca, Canadian music legend, Gordon Lightfoot, reveals that his strangest celebrity encounter was with none other than Ozzy Osbourne!

"Ozzy!, exclaims Lightfoot. "Ozzy Osbourne and the wife, at the Air Canada Centre. We were taken backstage. They were both there and she had the blue hair and everything. I met them with the whole family. I've introduced all my kids to Bob Dylan more than once. But that one sort of stuck in my mind. We saw his show that night. I was overwhelmed. The talk that they do onstage, it was something else."

