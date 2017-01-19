GOREPHILIA Set To Return With Severed Monolith

Finland's Gorephilia will release its second full-length, Severed Monolith, on March 3rd. The album will be available on CD and digital formats via Dark Descent Records, with vinyl treatment through Me Saco Un Ojo.

Album track "The Ravenous Storm" can now be streamed via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/severed-monolith" href="http://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/severed-monolith">Severed Monolith by Gorephilia</a>

Five years and two new members - drummer Kauko Kuusisalo who joined right after the release of their debut album, and second six-stringer Pauli Gurko who arrived last year - later, Finland's most in-your-face death metal band is back and they still are forging their way with a hammer.



"This was meant at first to be an EP," reveals original guitarist Jukka Aho. "But it slowly grew into a full-length. Some of the songs date all the way back to 2012, and the material has had much time to ferment resulting in Gorephilia's most refined compositions yet. The lyrics explore the inner conflict and self-destructive nature of man - parting from his will, values and life. The album was recorded with Tommi Otsavaara, mostly live in studio with the exception of vocals and guitar solos, just like for our debut."

Tracklisting:

"Interplanar"

"Hellfire"

"Harmageddon Of Souls"

"Words That Solve Problems"

"Black Horns"

"The Ravenous Storm"

"Return To Dark Space"

"Eternity"

"Crushed Under The Weight Of God"

"Untitled"

If lately many of their contemporaries, including labelmates Krypts, whom guitarist Jukka Aho is incidentally also part of, have decided to reconnect themselves with the "classic Finnish sound" of the early '90s, Gorephilia have on the other hand decided to go against the tide and turn their gaze towards the US for inspiration. Their goal is pretty simple: making sure their take on the genre has the kind of sudden impact few will recover from. Whereas others tend to wave around their prey, they're in for the kill and after Embodiment Of Death back in 2012, their second full-length Severed Monolith is deemed to twist the knife in the wound even deeper.



The only moment where you'll be able to catch your breath is the interlude "Words That Solve Problems", basically a stepping stone for the following onslaught, "Black Horns". And the first track previewed above, "The Ravenous Storm" is no different, with its furious barrage of blasts and blistering solos. Rounded off by Raul Gonzalez 'cosmic' artwork reminiscent of what he already had done for Morbus Chron, Severed Monolith is just that, a testament to death metal crushing power. Pre-orders are now being accepted at this location.



