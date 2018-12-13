GORGON Announce New Album Elegy; Track Streaming

French symphonic death metal titans Gorgon have just released their first single Of Divinity and Flesh today, off of their forthcoming much-celebrated album Elegy scheduled for a release on January 18th.

The mastermind behind Gorgon, Paul Thureau, gives some clues about Elegy album due to be released on Dusktone in January:

"The amount of work accomplished for this record was just insane. We wanted to completely change our direction and sound, and so we did. Compared to our previous works, we totally embraced the oriental / arabic influences we already were using in our music, but this time we dared to push it in a way we never did before. We decided to take risks - as we wanted reach beyond the traditional epic/symphonic metal standards; "ELEGY" aims an emotional and touching experience, and that's something one would not expect from an extreme death / black metal record."

Elegy could be pre-ordered from today in four different formats:

-Collector Edition rigid Boxset (limited to 100 copies worldwide), containing:

Deluxe Edition Digibook CD, Exclusive A2 Flag, Logo Patch, x2

Collector Cards, White/Red guitar pick, Numbered Certificate of

Authenticity

-Deluxe Digibook CD, with full size 20-pages booklet, limited to 500 copies.

-Jewelcase CD, with full size 20-pages booklet, limited to 300 copies.

-Digital Download (high-quality download includes unlimited streaming)

“Of Divinity And Flesh” video: