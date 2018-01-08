GORGOROTH - Antichrist CD / Vinyl Reissue Announced

Soulseller Records announces the official reissue of the true Norwegian black metal masterpiece, Antichrist.

Over two decades have passed since the release of Gorgoroth's iconic second full-length, and it remains as utterly unique in both sound and aura today as in 1996. An absolute essential album finally presented again on CD and various limited vinyl editions with original artwork.

Tracklisting:

"En stram lukt av kristent blod"

"Bergtrollets hevn"

"Gorgoroth"

"Possessed (By Satan)"

"Heavens Fall"

"Sorg"

Lineup:

Hat - Vocals (tracks 2, 3, 6)

Pest - Vocals (tracks 1, 4, 5)

Infernus - Guitars, bass

Frost - Drums, percussion