GOROD – Aethra Album Streaming In Full

Technical metal icons Gorod recently announced their upcoming 10-track album, Aethra, set to be released this Friday, October 19th via their new international label, Overpowered Records. Gorod is streaming the full album:

Vocalist Julien Deyres says: "Here we are! We finally present our latest effort in its entirety! This one turned out to be a crazy challenge as it was not only the fastest-written Gorod album, but because we added a couple new songwriting elements too. We hope you will appreciate this 10-track journey as much as we do - we had a fantastic experience making it!"

Produced and recorded by Gorod guitarist / mastermind Mathieu Pascal in his own Bud Studio, mixed at Dugout Studio by the outstanding Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth, Decapitated, In Flames) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Decapitated, Nightrage), Aethra is a profound progression in terms of production, songwriting and arrangements.

With Aethra, Gorod transports the listener to a tragic and melancholic universe - a completely new level of darkness - while preserving what Gorod considers their tried and true core sound: incomparable groove, remarkable dexterity, and relentless technicality. But all the while, the band never sacrifices earworm hooks and unforgettable riffage.

Aethra tracklisting:

"Wolfsmond"

"Bekhten's Curse"

"Aethra"

"The Sentry"

"Hina"

"And The Moon Turned Black"

"Chandra And The Maiden"

"Goddess Of Dirt"

"Inexorable"

"A Light Unseen"

Vocalist Julien Deyres explains the concept behind Aethra, "The moon: a star, an allegory, a universal symbol that concerns all peoples and eras... this is the central theme of the lyrical concept of this album which is divided into ten texts that follow a form of parity in terms of genres: four titles are devoted to female lunar deities, four to male deities. The remaining two are respectively dealing with the universal symbolism of the owl and the star itself."

"The concept is basically a study of different cults associated with the moon through the ages and peoples. Some themes are treated in a purely narrative way, some others in a more philosophical or poetic way, but generally it remains a personal reading of each myth, which aims to awaken critical thought as much as evasion."

As a live band through and through, Gorod plan to bring their trademark power and precision to North America on a full tour in support of Aethra. Before coming to The States, Gorod will tour in Europe and The UK with headliners Beyond Creation, as well as fellow support artists Entheos and Brought By Pain. See below for all confirmed tour dates:

November

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

3 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

4 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

6 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

7 - München, Germany - Feirwerk

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

11 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

12 - Grenoble, France - L'Amperage

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

16 - Donosti, Spain - C.C. Larratxo

17 - Angoulême, France - La Nef

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

19 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow

20 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - London, UK - Underworld

23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

24 - Netherlands Oss Groene Engel

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

"The Sentry":

Teaser: