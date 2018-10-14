GOROD Release "Aethra" Lyric Video

Technical metal band Gorod recently announced their upcoming 10-track album, Aethra, set to be released on October 19th via their new international label,Overpowered Records. Most recently, Gorod revealed a brand new lyric video for the album's title track, "Aethra".

Vocalist Julien Deyres says about the track: "'Aethra' refers precisely to the complexity of naming, especially when it comes to distant entities both in space and time. Indeed, even among historians, the name Aethra is debated. Some see her as the mother of Theseus, others as Hyperion's wife, mother of Helios, Selene and Eos. The subject that actually caught my attention for this album is that of an Aethra (more frequently called Theia) who would be the mother of the moon. Moreover, there is a scientific theory mentioning that an asteroid collided with the Earth which left us a fragment that is still turning around us, and that appears and disappears completely every 28 days. Aethra is therefore the missing mother who left us the corpse of her offspring in orbit as a memory of the tragedy... but the purpose of the lyrics remains here to leave you all a personal 'substantial part of fantasy'!"

Produced and recorded by Gorod guitarist / mastermind Mathieu Pascal in his own Bud Studio, mixed at Dugout Studio by the outstanding Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth, Decapitated, In Flames) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Decapitated, Nightrage), Aethra is a profound progression in terms of production, songwriting and arrangements.

With Aethra, Gorod transports the listener to a tragic and melancholic universe - a completely new level of darkness - while preserving what Gorod considers their tried and true core sound: incomparable groove, remarkable dexterity, and relentless technicality. But all the while, the band never sacrifices earworm hooks and unforgettable riffage.

Aethra tracklisting:

"Wolfsmond"

"Bekhten's Curse"

"Aethra"

"The Sentry"

"Hina"

"And The Moon Turned Black"

"Chandra And The Maiden"

"Goddess Of Dirt"

"Inexorable"

"A Light Unseen"

Vocalist Julien Deyres explains the concept behind Aethra, "The moon: a star, an allegory, a universal symbol that concerns all peoples and eras... this is the central theme of the lyrical concept of this album which is divided into ten texts that follow a form of parity in terms of genres: four titles are devoted to female lunar deities, four to male deities. The remaining two are respectively dealing with the universal symbolism of the owl and the star itself."

"The concept is basically a study of different cults associated with the moon through the ages and peoples. Some themes are treated in a purely narrative way, some others in a more philosophical or poetic way, but generally it remains a personal reading of each myth, which aims to awaken critical thought as much as evasion."

As a live band through and through, Gorod plan to bring their trademark power and precision to North America on a full tour in support of Aethra. Before coming to The States, Gorod will tour in Europe and The UK with headliners Beyond Creation, as well as fellow support artists Entheos and Brought By Pain. See below for all confirmed tour dates:

November

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

3 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

4 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

6 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

7 - München, Germany - Feirwerk

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

11 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

12 - Grenoble, France - L'Amperage

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

16 - Donosti, Spain - C.C. Larratxo

17 - Angoulême, France - La Nef

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

19 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow

20 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - London, UK - Underworld

23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

24 - Netherlands Oss Groene Engel

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

"The Sentry":

Teaser: