GOROD Release "Bekhten's Curse" Music Video
October 19, 2018, an hour ago
Technical metal icons Gorod have released their 10-track album, Aethra, via their new international label, Overpowered Records.
In celebration of today's release, the band have released an epic, cinematic music video for the track "Bekhten's Curse", produced by Disclosure Productions and available below:
Produced and recorded by Gorod guitarist / mastermind Mathieu Pascal in his own Bud Studio, mixed at Dugout Studio by the outstanding Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth, Decapitated, In Flames) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Decapitated, Nightrage), Aethra is a profound progression in terms of production, songwriting and arrangements.
With Aethra, Gorod transports the listener to a tragic and melancholic universe - a completely new level of darkness - while preserving what Gorod considers their tried and true core sound: incomparable groove, remarkable dexterity, and relentless technicality. But all the while, the band never sacrifices earworm hooks and unforgettable riffage.
Aethra tracklisting:
"Wolfsmond"
"Bekhten's Curse"
"Aethra"
"The Sentry"
"Hina"
"And The Moon Turned Black"
"Chandra And The Maiden"
"Goddess Of Dirt"
"Inexorable"
"A Light Unseen"
Album stream:
Tour dates:
November
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash
3 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
4 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
6 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
7 - München, Germany - Feirwerk
8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar
9 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club
10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver
11 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
12 - Grenoble, France - L'Amperage
13 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club
14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
16 - Donosti, Spain - C.C. Larratxo
17 - Angoulême, France - La Nef
18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
19 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow
20 - Glasgow, UK - Audio
21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
22 - London, UK - Underworld
23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2
24 - Netherlands Oss Groene Engel
25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel