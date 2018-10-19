GOROD Release "Bekhten's Curse" Music Video

Technical metal icons Gorod have released their 10-track album, Aethra, via their new international label, Overpowered Records.

In celebration of today's release, the band have released an epic, cinematic music video for the track "Bekhten's Curse", produced by Disclosure Productions and available below:

Produced and recorded by Gorod guitarist / mastermind Mathieu Pascal in his own Bud Studio, mixed at Dugout Studio by the outstanding Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth, Decapitated, In Flames) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Decapitated, Nightrage), Aethra is a profound progression in terms of production, songwriting and arrangements.

With Aethra, Gorod transports the listener to a tragic and melancholic universe - a completely new level of darkness - while preserving what Gorod considers their tried and true core sound: incomparable groove, remarkable dexterity, and relentless technicality. But all the while, the band never sacrifices earworm hooks and unforgettable riffage.

Aethra tracklisting:

"Wolfsmond"

"Bekhten's Curse"

"Aethra"

"The Sentry"

"Hina"

"And The Moon Turned Black"

"Chandra And The Maiden"

"Goddess Of Dirt"

"Inexorable"

"A Light Unseen"

Album stream:

Tour dates:

November

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

3 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

4 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

6 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

7 - München, Germany - Feirwerk

8 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

9 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

11 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

12 - Grenoble, France - L'Amperage

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

16 - Donosti, Spain - C.C. Larratxo

17 - Angoulême, France - La Nef

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

19 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow

20 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - London, UK - Underworld

23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

24 - Netherlands Oss Groene Engel

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel