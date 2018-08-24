GOROD To Release Aethra Album In October; Teaser Video Streaming

Following up on their album A Maze Of Recycled Creeds and the thrashy EP, Kiss The Freak, technical metal icons Gorod are set to release their new 10-track album, Aethra, on October 19th via their new international label, Overpowered Records. Aethra marks the 10th release from Gorod. The album is available to pre-order digitally via Amazon, iTunes and Google Play, and in several physical formats via Overpowered Records' merchandise site, here.

The album was produced and recorded by Gorod guitarist/mastermind Mathieu Pascal in his own Bud Studio, mixed at Dugout Studio by the outstanding Daniel Bergstrand (Meshuggah, Behemoth, Decapitated, In Flames) and mastered by Lawrence Mackrory at Obey Mastering (Decapitated, Nightrage). Watch an album teaser video below.

In comparison to Gorod's previous albums, the band sees Aethra as a profound progression in terms of production, songwriting and arrangements. Guitarist/producer Mathieu Pascal says, "We decided that I would be in charge only for the recording in my studio, and chose Daniel Bergstrand for the mixing and mastering, as we love his work for decades. It puts some pressure on me, firstly because I'm used to working alone with the production of Gorod albums. The tracks should be clear and perfect enough to be easily understood and included into the mix the way I imagined. But also, because I still feel like a newbie compared to Bergstrand and I just didn't want to look like an amateur job! Bergstrand and McCrory did an awesome job on this album, the sound is powerful but still natural and balanced."

Aethra tracklisting:

"Wolfsmond"

"Bekhten's Curse"

"Aethra"

"The Sentry"

"Hina"

"And The Moon Turned Black"

"Chandra And The Maiden"

"Goddess Of Dirt"

"Inexorable"

"A Light Unseen"

Teaser:

With Aethra, Gorod transports the listener to a tragic and melancholic universe - a completely new level of darkness - while preserving what Gorod considers their tried and true core sound: incomparable groove, remarkable dexterity, and relentless technicality. But all the while, the band never sacrifices earworm hooks and unforgettable riffage.

Vocalist Julien Deyres explains the concept behind Aethra, "The moon: a star, an allegory, a universal symbol that concerns all peoples and eras... this is the central theme of the lyrical concept of this album which is divided into ten texts that follow a form of parity in terms of genres: four titles are devoted to female lunar deities, four to male deities. The remaining two are respectively dealing with the universal symbolism of the owl and the star itself. The concept is basically a study of different cults associated with the moon through the ages and peoples. Some themes are treated in a purely narrative way, some others in a more philosophical or poetic way, but generally it remains a personal reading of each myth, which aims to awaken critical thought as much as evasion."

Mathieu Pascal adds, "The writing process was exceptionally short, only six weeks. I wanted more spontaneous and song-oriented music with clear and efficient structures. For the first time I tried to write the music always thinking stage-wise, always anticipating how every riff or lead would be perceived live, and of course how it could be performed."

As a live band through and through, Gorod plan to bring their trademark power and precision to North America on a full tour in support of Aethra. Before coming to the states, Gorod will tour in Europe and the UK with headliners Beyond Creation, as well as fellow support artists Entheos and Brought By Pain. See below for all confirmed tour dates:

November

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

3 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

4 - Berlin, Germany - Musik & Frieden

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

06 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

07 - München, Germany - Feirwerk

08 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

09 - Retorbido, Italy - Dagda Club

10 - Venice, Italy - Revolver

11 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

12 - Grenoble, France - L'Amperage

13 - Barcelona, Spain - Upload Club

14 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

15 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

16 - Donosti, Spain - C.C. Larratxo

17 - Angoulême, France - La Nef

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

19 - Manchester, UK - Satan's Hollow

20 - Glasgow, UK - Audio

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - London, UK - Underworld

23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum2

24 - Netherlands Oss Groene Engel

25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

Gorod is:

Julien "Nutz" Deyres: Vocals

Mathieu Pascal: Guitars

Ben "Barby" Claus: Bass

Nicolas Alberny: Guitars

Karol Diers: Drums