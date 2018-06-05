GORY BLISTER Ink Deal With Mighty Music; New Album To Include METALLICA Cover

Italian technical death metallers Gory Blister have inked a new record deal with Danish label Mighty Music for the release of their sixth studio album. The new album is entitled 1991 Bloodstained and includes 10 songs of 100% old school and progressive death metal featuring the band's "classic" style , including a cover version of Metallica's "Damage Inc.".

Commented Gory Blister guitarist Raff Sangiorgio: "After more than 20 years of underground activity, we're still on the run 'cause we love metal, and the flame is still high. Making a new record is always a new challenge that keeps us motivated, in growing our music path."

The album will be released worldwide through Mighty Music on September 28th. Updates to follow.