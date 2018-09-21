GORY BLISTER Release "Trails Of Lies" Lyric Video

Italian death metal veterans Gory Blister have released a new single and lyric video, "Trails Of Lies". The song opens up the new album, 1991. Bloodstained, which will be released next Friday through Mighty Music.

The band says: "This song deals with a big illusion... sometimes Good ana Evil are two faces of the same reality... In most cases everything is set to look as Good, but what if it was a great deception? What if Evil appeared as Good? Are you sure Good is in charge? Look around... Look twice and then ask yourself... is it Good... or Evil blessing us all?"

During the writing process and demoing period for this new effort, the band had the privilege to receive the artistic and impartial consulting from the Godfather of Metal, Jon Zazula (the man who discovered Metallica), with whom the guitarist Raff Sangiorgio got in touch during the promotion of his solo album Rebirth. Listening to the demos, Jon Zazula made his criticism on the work in progress, which was seriously taken into consideration by the band, in order to get the best songwriting ever on this new album.

1991.Bloodstained now exists. It’s an album with a self-congratulatory title, because it recalls the birth date of Gory Blister, even if the lyrics, as in the past, deal with a poetic and visionary perceiving of tragedies and disasters caused by the human race on Earth.

Tracklisting:

"Trails Of Lies"

"1991.Bloodstained"

"Mutable Past"

"Anthropocene"

"No Shadow"

"The Frailty Of Life"

"Mother"

"My Insanity"

"The Last Call"

"Damage Inc." (Metallica cover)

“The Last Call” video:

Lineup:

Paolo Quaglia (John St. John): Vox

Raff Sangiorgio: Guitar

Fabiano Andreacchio: Bass

Joe Laviola: Drums