GORY BLISTER Releases "No Shadow" Music Video
November 16, 2018, 34 minutes ago
Italian death metal veterans Gory Blister have released a video for "No Shadow", a track from the band's new album, 1991. Bloodstained, out now via Mighty Music. Watch below.
1991.Bloodstained now exists. It’s an album with a self-congratulatory title, because it recalls the birth date of Gory Blister, even if the lyrics, as in the past, deal with a poetic and visionary perceiving of tragedies and disasters caused by the human race on Earth.
Tracklisting:
"Trails Of Lies"
"1991.Bloodstained"
"Mutable Past"
"Anthropocene"
"No Shadow"
"The Frailty Of Life"
"Mother"
"My Insanity"
"The Last Call"
"Damage Inc." (Metallica cover)
"No Shadow" video:
"Trail Of Lies" lyric video:
“The Last Call” video:
Lineup:
Paolo Quaglia (John St. John): Vox
Raff Sangiorgio: Guitar
Fabiano Andreacchio: Bass
Joe Laviola: Drums