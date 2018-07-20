GORY BLISTER Streaming “The Last Call” Video

Italian technical death metal veterans are back with a vengeance and premiere today their new video and single “The Last Call”.

“The Last Call” deals with the limits overcome by human race on Earth. Humans are the only beings menacing their own habitat and triggering an evident self-destruction process. The unwise use of nuclear plants is just one of the proofs. The Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters are and will ever be out of control. Humanity is at a point of no return. Planet Earth is making the «Last Call».

"The Last Call" is taken from the coming album 1991.Bloodstained. Full album to be released worldwide on Mighty Music September 28th.