GOST Announce European Headlining Tour With SVART CROWN
November 28, 2019, an hour ago
While they are finalizing their current run with Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd, GosT announce their European headlining tour with support from French black/death metal band and label mates, Svart Crown
GosT comment: “We are extremely excited to share Valediction with a full performance of the album mixed with some older favourites on our upcoming headlining tour! We will have a new stage show with us that will burn your eyes out of your skull as well!”
Svart Crown cannot wait to present their upcoming studio album live: "We are really happy to announce the first tour for our new album. Since we are always up for jumping on the most diverse and unique packages we strongly believe we found a great one with GosT. Expect nothing, but a really bleak immersive live set with brand new songs and new live set-up."
Tour dates:
February
25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
26 - Budapest, Hungary - Room 41
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
28 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
29 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
March
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann’s / Felsenkeller
3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
7 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Stroomhuis
10 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal
11 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur
14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor
15 - London, England - Underworld
GosT's new album, Valediction, is out now via Century Media. Order the album in a variety of formats here.
Tracklisting:
"Relentless Passing"
"Wrapped in Wax"
"Dreadfully Pious"
"Timeless Turmoil"
"Bloody Roses"
"The Call of the Faithful - Faithless"
"She Lives in Red Light - Devine"
"Ligature Marks"
"Push"
"Severance"
"Ligature Marks" video:
"Wrapped In Wax":
(Photo - Jason Woodward)