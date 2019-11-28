GOST Announce European Headlining Tour With SVART CROWN

While they are finalizing their current run with Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd, GosT announce their European headlining tour with support from French black/death metal band and label mates, Svart Crown

GosT comment: “We are extremely excited to share Valediction with a full performance of the album mixed with some older favourites on our upcoming headlining tour! We will have a new stage show with us that will burn your eyes out of your skull as well!”

Svart Crown cannot wait to present their upcoming studio album live: "We are really happy to announce the first tour for our new album. Since we are always up for jumping on the most diverse and unique packages we strongly believe we found a great one with GosT. Expect nothing, but a really bleak immersive live set with brand new songs and new live set-up."

Tour dates:

February

25 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

26 - Budapest, Hungary - Room 41

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

28 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

29 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

March

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann’s / Felsenkeller

3 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

7 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

8 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Stroomhuis

10 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal

11 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

12 - Nantes, France - Le Ferrailleur

14 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor

15 - London, England - Underworld

GosT's new album, Valediction, is out now via Century Media. Order the album in a variety of formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Relentless Passing"

"Wrapped in Wax"

"Dreadfully Pious"

"Timeless Turmoil"

"Bloody Roses"

"The Call of the Faithful - Faithless"

"She Lives in Red Light - Devine"

"Ligature Marks"

"Push"

"Severance"

"Ligature Marks" video:

"Wrapped In Wax":

