GOST Announce Valediction Album

While GosT is currently touring with label mates 3TEETH and Author & Punisher they have announced the release of their upcoming studio album, Valediction, that is scheduled for a release October 4th, 2019.

Last year Century Media Records welcomed the mysterious producer known as GosT to their roster. GosT embodies the character of Baalberith on his propulsive synthwave solo project, channeling his fascination with the occult, John Carpenter and 80s slasher flicks. As a teenager he played in metal bands, but eventually drifted toward electronic music which would later become the foundation of his powerful synthwave/retrowave sound. With its haunting atmosphere and aesthetics, influenced by the blackest corners of the metal world, his music quickly garnered GosT a loyal following within the rock and metal community worldwide. Apart from playing his own headlining tours in North America and Europe, he has performed with the likes of Black Dahlia Murder, 3TEETH, Power Trip, Khemmis, Havok, Skeletal Remains, Carpenter Brut,and Pallbearer.

Earlier this year GosT announced the invocation of Carreau who joined Baalberith live on stage. For the recording, mix and mastering of the new opus, Valediction, GosT teamed up with Jaime Gomez Arellano who worked with the likes of Paradise Lost, Solstafir, Priomordial, Myrkur and many more. The result is a volatile mix that ranges from synthwave/retrowave to the most raging and extreme caverns of black metal. Furthermore, it should come as no surprise that GosT will be touring with the legendary Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd in Europe this November.

More information including formats available and preorders will follow soon.

Tour dates:

July

23 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

24 - Chicago, IL - Reggies Rock Club

25 - Detroit, MI - Small's

28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

29 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

31 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August

1 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

2 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

3 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

4 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

5 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In