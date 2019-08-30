GOST Release Official Music Video For New Track "Ligature Marks"

GosT have released a video for the song "Ligature Marks", which can be seen below. “Ligature Marks” is also available on all digital platforms, it’s another song taken from the album Valediction, scheduled for release on October 4 via Century Media.

Pre-order the album in a variety of formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Relentless Passing"

"Wrapped in Wax"

"Dreadfully Pious"

"Timeless Turmoil"

"Bloody Roses"

"The Call of the Faithful - Faithless"

"She Lives in Red Light - Devine"

"Ligature Marks"

"Push"

"Severance"

"Ligature Marks" video:

"Wrapped In Wax":

Catch GosT on tour with Mayhem and Gaahls Wyrd, starting on Halloween, October 31.

(Photo - Jason Woodward)