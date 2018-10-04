GÖSTA BERLINGS SAGA - Et Ex Album Teaser Streaming

Swedish progressive rock instrumentalists Gösta Berlings Saga have released a new teaser for their upcoming fifth album, Et Ex, out on October 12th via InsideOutMusic. Watch below, and pre-order the album here.

The music of Gösta Berlings Saga is an incredibly dynamic Nordic instrumental adventure, tilting from melodic, starkly beautiful lines shimmering like an aurora borealis over the desolate Arctic tundra, to powerful and aggressive riffs reminiscent of glacier calves crashing into rugged Scandinavian fjords. Over the years the band’s music has been compared to King Crimson, Goblin and Radiohead, mixed into their very own and peculiar sonic universe.

Gösta Berlings Saga was formed in 2000 in the Stockholm suburb of Vällingby, taking its bandname from one of the most famous works in Swedish literature, the debut novel of Swedish author Selma Lagerlöf, which was published in 1891. To date GBS have released four albums as follows: Tid Är Ljud (translated “Time Is Sound”) in 2006, Detta Har Hänt (translated “This Has Happened”) in 2009, Glue Works in 2011 and most recently Sersophane in late 2016.

Tracklisting:

"Veras tema"

"The Shortcomings of Efficiency"

"Square 5"

"Over and Out"

"Artefacts"

"Capercaillie Lammergeyer Cassowary & Repeat"

"Brus från stan"

"Fundament"

Album teaser:

"The Shortcomings Of Efficiency":

Lineup:

Alexander Skepp - Drums & Percussion

David Lundberg - Fender Rhodes, Mellotron & Synthesizers

Gabriel Tapper - Bass Guitar & Moog Taurus

Rasmus Booberg - Guitars & Synthesizers

(Photo - Mai Nestor)