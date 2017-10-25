GOTHMINISTER Release Official Music Video For “We Are The Ones Who Rule The World”

Norwegian dark metal masters, Gothminister, have released a video for “We Are The Ones Who Rule The World”, a track from their sixth studio album, The Other Side, out now via AFM Records. Order your copy here, and watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

“Ich Will Alles”

“The Sun”

“Der Fliegende Mann”

“Aegir”

“Red Christ”

“We Are The Ones Who Rule The World”

“All This Time”

“Day Of Reckoning”

“Taking Over”

“Somewhere In Time”

