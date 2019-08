GOTTHARD And MAGNUM Join Forces For 2020 Spring Tour; German Dates Confirmed

British rock icons, Magnum, have announced the first dates for their 2020 spring tour. "We will be joining forces with Swiss rockers Gotthard as part of the German leg of our tour," says the band.

Confirmed dates:

April

16 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt, Germany

17 - Airport Obertraubling - Regensburg, Germany

18 - Volksbankmessehalle - Balingen, Germany

20 - TonHalle - München, Germany

21 - Stadthalle - Fürth, Germany

22 - Grosse Freiheit 36 - Hamburg, Germany

24 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

25 - Pier2 - Bremen, Germany

26 - Tempodrom - Berlin, Germany

28 - Stadthalle - Singen (Kultur und Tourismus Singen), Germany

29 - E-Werk - Köln, Germany

30 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

For tickets and more information, head here.