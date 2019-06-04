GOTTHARD Announce Summer Live Dates For Switzerland And Germany; HELLOWEEN Drummer DANI LÖBLE On Board

It was recently reported that Swiss rockers Gotthard are back in the studio. The release of the upcoming full-length album is set for early 2020 via Nuclear Blast and the band will also embark on an extensive headline tour through Europe in support of it.



But considering it's still a little while until the upcoming album will see the light of day, you can get your fill of Gotthard as they perform selected festival and club shows throughout 2019. Whilst Hena is out of action looking after his newly born second child, he will be replaced on the road for this year's shows by a good friend and worthy replacement, Helloween drummer Dani Löble.

Gotthard - Live 2019

June

21 - Hinwil, Switzerland - Rock the Ring (Defrosted)**

July

13 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Étoiles*

27 - Etziken, Switzerland - Openair Etziken (Defrosted)**

August

3 - Spalt-Enderndorf, Germany - Lieder am See (Defrosted)**

15 - Rottweil, Germany - Ferienzauber (Defrosted)**

17 - Biberach, Germany - Classic Rock Night (Defrosted)**

24 - Kriens, Switzerland - Pilatus On The Rocks (Defrosted)**

28 - Gießen, Germany - Kultursommer*

September

7 - Duisburg, Germany - Classic Rock Night (Defrosted)**



*electric

**defrosted

(Photo - Franz Schepers)