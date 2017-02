GOTTHARD - Drummer HENA HABEGGER Leaves Tour, HELLOWEEN's DANI LOBLE Fills In

"Today, our drummer Hena Habegger was forced to suspend his participation on our current Silver tour for health reasons," says Swiss rockers Gotthard. "We are more than happy that our friend and Helloween drummer Dani Löble was able to fill in quickly. He did a hell of a job learning our set in no time and saved tonight's show for the fans in Frankfurt, Germany - thank you Dani and get well Hena!"

Gotthard’s 25th anniversary tour dates:

February

13 - Batschkapp Frankfurt - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

14 - Markthalle - Hamburg (Altstadt), Germany

15 - Capitol - Hannover, Germany

17 - Hyde Park - Osnabruck, Germany

18 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

19 - Zäpfle Club - Freiburg, Germany

22 - Alcatraz - Milano, Italy

24 - Santana 27 - Bilbao, Spain

25 - La Riviera - Madrid, Spain

26 - Razznatazz 2 - Barcelona, Spain



March

2 - Tonhalle - Munich, Germany

3 - Festhalle - Bern, Switzerland

4 - Eventpark Zürich - Dübendorf, Switzerland

6 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

7 - Löwensaal - Nürnberg, Germany

8 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

10 - Volksbankmesse - Balingen, Germany

12 - Salle Métropole de Lausanne - Lausanne, Switzerland